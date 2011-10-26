Perry Keeps Birther Issue Alive — Again

Photo: Courtesy of CNN

Texas Gov. Rick Perry called a reporter’s question about his comments questioning President Barack Obama’s place of birth a “distraction.””The fact is, that is a distraction and Americans really don’t care about that, if you want to know the truth of the matter,” Perry said during a press conference in South Carolina, refusing to state whether he believes Obama was born in the United States. “What Americans want to talk about is jobs.”



But Perry was the one to once again raise the birther issue — giving a less-than-definitive answer to a question about it to Parade Magazine, and then doubling-down in an interview with CNBC’s John Harwood.

Even at the press conference, Perry decided to make clear that he would release his birth certificate if asked, a thinly-veiled knock to Obama, who only released his this year to put to rest just this sort of speculation.

Several high-profile Republican governors warned Perry to abandon the issue, saying it risks the GOP’s shot at retaking the White House.

