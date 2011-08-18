Rick Perry: The Federal Government "Has Been Manipulating The Markets Too Much"

Photo: Courtesy of The Street.

Texas Governor Rick Perry is under fire for comments that seemed as though he was threatening Fed chairman Ben Bernanke. The 2012 candidate sat down with Gregg Greenberg of The Street last year to discuss his book “Fed Up!” and accused the federal government of “manipulating the markets too much.”



He called TARP and the stimulus bill “bad ideas,” and said he would not have supported them. He also said he was opposed to both rounds of quantitative easing by the Fed.

Watch the full video below, via The Street.



