New NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet’s update to the state’s reopening plan has been welcomed by business groups.

However, the Australian Medical Association has called for continual focus on public health advice.

Nine News reports Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant did not provide her unreserved support to the changes.

The latest changes to New South Wales’ reopening plan were not entirely endorsed by Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant, Nine News reports, as business groups celebrate a raft of amendments announced by new Premier Dominic Perrottet.

In a Thursday morning press conference, Perrottet revealed several updates to the plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions set out by his predecessor Gladys Berejiklian.

Under the new rules, households will be permitted to welcome 10 visitors from Monday, up from five. Outdoor gathering limits will also be boosted, with 30 people permitted to meet in public, up from 20.

And in a signal to the state’s business community, Perrottet said face masks will not be mandatory in office settings once statewide vaccination rates hit 80 per cent.

“Face masks, obviously, are important,” he told ABC’s “News Breakfast”. “But ultimately, as you say, they’re an impediment for people going back into the office.”

“We know this is not just a health crisis, it’s an economic crisis too,” he told reporters at a subsequent press conference.

Unlike many of the briefings held by Berejiklian, Perrottet was not flanked by Chant, whose public health advice has informed the state’s decision-making on COVID-19 restrictions.

By Thursday evening, Nine News political correspondent Chris O’Keefe reported Chant had not provided her unreserved support to Perrottet’s roadmap adjustments.

BREAKING: I have confirmed Dr Chant did not endorse this new roadmap. The Chief Health Officer warned the new Premier these changes come with risk, but the decision was ultimately a matter for the government. A shift from Perrottet away from “the health advice.” @9NewsAUS — Chris O'Keefe (@cokeefe9) October 7, 2021

Citing sources with knowledge of the roadmap discussions, O’Keefe said Chant “warned the new premier all of these changes come with risk, but changing a roadmap that was only nine days old was ultimately a matter for the government.”

Speaking on “Sunrise” Friday morning, NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole dismissed suggestions Chant did not endorse the changes, saying she was present for a crisis cabinet meetings before the tweaks were announced.

“We don’t make decisions without the support of NSW Health or Kerry Chant,” he said. “This is what we’ve been able to do all the way through.”

However, Toole said it was important to “get the balance right, between keeping people safe but also opening up the economy.”

The decision to preemptively ease some COVID-19 restrictions has been viewed as a shift in favour of businesses, many of which have been forced to shut their doors during the state’s latest lockdown.

In a statement, the Australian Medical Association (AMA) said it was concerned about the Perrottet government’s “potential sidelining of public health advice”.

“The AMA supports gradual opening up of the economy and the loosening of restrictions,” the organisation said.

“But it is critical to observe the impact of each step on transmission and case numbers, otherwise NSW may still see hospitals become completely overwhelmed despite high vaccination rates.”

By contrast, the Australian Industry Group said it was vital to consider the economic repercussions of lockdowns alongside their public health impact.

“Bringing forward the removal of the mask mandate for offices by at least a month may seem a small measure but in reality it will provide a huge boost to business districts and the countless businesses they support,” Ai Group chief executive Innes Willox said.

“Many workers were likely to postpone a return to workplaces while the mask mandate was in place.”

The shift on masks “will have a huge impact on the return to work procedures of many businesses and will provide a big boost to the various CBD’s across the state,” Business NSW chief executive Daniel Hunter said.

The roadmap revamp will further emphasise vaccination rates over social distancing restrictions as the state’s primary defense against COVID-19.

As of Thursday, 70.3 per cent of the state’s population aged 16 and over has received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 89.4 have taken their first jab.