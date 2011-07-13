Perrelet Goes Diving With New Seacraft Watches

At Basel 2011 I was surprised to see these new dive watches from Perrelet. The brand has recently focused a lot on formal and sport so I should have expected a good diver, however, I never saw these coming.



The Seacraft collection is interesting and appealing though parts of the designs seem to be influenced from elsewhere. My biggest question is how much Perrelet paid SeaCraft boats to use the name?

Personally, I don’t think about boats when I hear the name, I actually think about Star Craft.

There are three watches in the Seacraft collection and each comes with three different dial colours (black, white, or blue). A nice matching alligator strap option is also available for each of the watches. The colours are bold and so are the styles. I like the pieces overall but feel that Perrelet possibly could have gone further to make the watches more distinct. Plus, aside from the lugs and Perrelet logo on the dial, there isn’t much about the watches that says “Perrelet.”

Despite these facts, the Seacraft timepieces have a lot to love about them. The case reminds me a lot of my Glashutte Original Sport Evolution watch in terms of sizes and lugs. Perrelet took a very direct cue from the Sport Evolution with the bracelet. As with the GO, you press the Perrelet logo to extend or close the clasp by a few millimeters. The system pretty much works the same as the Sport Evolution, too. While not original, it is a great feature to have and ups the value of the bracelet for me. Similar to the Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean, this watch is mostly brushed steel with just a few polished elements. The case design is attractive and well done. The detailing is impressive and I like how all the pieces fit together.

Read the rest of the story here…

