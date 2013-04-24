'Anti-American Activists' Threw Molotov Cocktails In A South Korean Elementary School

Surveillance cameras recorded two men with large physiques throwing homemade bombs and leaflets in a South Korean English Academy in Daegu Monday.



The bombs — paint thinner molotovs — exploded early in the day, so no students were present in the school at the time.

The leaflets were signed “anti-American, anti-fascist struggle committee in Korea,” according to the ROK news organisation The Dong-A Ilbo.

The leaflets read:

“The U.S. committed brutal crimes against the Korean people over the past 100 years. Worse yet, it is moving to cause a nuclear warfare in this country. It is time that we severe malign ties with the U.S. Yankees, you should be ready to leave.”

Police say they have confirmed that no such organisation exists. The “Independent centre for American Studies Daegu” is a private English culture training school for students in the elementary and middle school level — the authorities suspect the bombers thought the building was government-run.

The event could be related to the recent powdery parcel sent to South Korea’s defence minister — the parcel was later identified as nothing but flour.

Lately, nuclear tensions between the two countries have hit quite a pitch — while Kim Jong-Un threatens nuclear annihilation, some conservatives in the ROK argue to utilise South Korea’s vast nuclear infrastructure to build their own bombs.

The leaflet bombings are still under investigation, but police indicate that it may just be the work of “activists,” according to the Dong-A Ilbo.

South Korea has experienced close to 30 terror attacks since 1958, consisting of bombings, kidnappings and attacks. Notably, North Korea has 200,000 well-trained military special operators who have conducted high-visibility raids and attacks in the past.

Authorities also suspect North Korea of having an entrenched web of spies below the 38th parallel.

