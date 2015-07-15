Perpetual shares have slumped after a big fall in the value of funds under management

The mudpit belly flop contest at the Redneck Games in Georgia. Barry Williams/Getty Images

A fall in value of Australian stocks caused funds under management at Perpetual to slip in value by about 4% or $1.6 billion in the June quarter to $30.2 billion.

No clients were lost during the quarter. The performance of the ASX was the main issue which lost about 7% over the three months.

This chart shows the impact of Australian stocks:

Perpetual says the biggest single contributor to the change was a decrease of $1.7 billion due to market depreciation.

The investment services group also reported net outflows of $1.6 billion from institutions, including $1.4 billion from Australian equities.

“Over the quarter we experienced outflows as a result of institutional clients re-balancing their portfolios,” says CEO Geoff Lloyd.

Perpetual shares are down more than 5% to $46.185.

