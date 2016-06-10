This map shows how oil flows out of American oil's 'sleeping giant'

Texas’ Permian Basin has long been considered to be American oil’s “sleeping giant.”

And, notably, in the past week, operators in the region added five rigs to their active count, which OilPrice.com’s Irina Slav suggested demonstrated “that the basin is perhaps the most viable across the shale patch, with its low production costs and abundant reserves.”

Below, a map of the main pipelines in the Permian Basin via a Credit Suisse research team led by Jan Stuart.

Solid lines indicate existing pipelines, while dotted ones represent those that are under construction. And, we should note, the map is not to scale.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.