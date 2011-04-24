If You Wanted To Unlock Your iPhone Without Jailbreaking, You're Out Of Luck

Photo: Associated Press

A few days ago we told you about a service that would permanently unlock your iPhone to work on other carriers by adjusting your phone’s IMEI number.It turns out that it wasn’t so permanent after all.



It looks like GSM Source, and another similar service called Cut Your Sim have shut down.

These two sites somehow gained access to Apple’s IMEI registry and could provide your phone with a new number that would work on any GSM carrier.

Unlocking from GSM Source and Cut Your Sim cost $180 and $169.99, respectively, and both are offering full refunds to iPhone owners who unlocked their phones.

The folks at Cut Your Sim aren’t even sure why their service no longer works. In an interview with Cult Of Mac a rep said:

“Unfortunately, we were not able to complete the rest of the unlocks waiting in our queue due to our suppliers being unable to offer the service anymore,” CutYourSim told Cult of Mac. “Our suppliers have told us that there is a possibility that the service may return, but they do not know when, so we have decided to start processing refunds for any orders that we were not able to complete.”

For those of you who still want to unlock your phones, check out this sim card tray for iPhone 4 that will let you use any GSM carrier.

