Jim Paulsen Says To Ignore The Bad Unemployment Rate, And Check Out The Indicator That Matters

Jim Paulsen from Wells Capital Management makes a case for why you should pay attention to unemployment claims and ignore the awful payroll numbers. (via FT Alphaville).



This is a growing line of thinking, as folks realise that the weekly claims numbers have stalled out.

Here’s why it matters:

Since 2000, as illustrated in Exhibit 1 [below], movements in the U.S. stock market have been remarkably similar to the trend of weekly reported initial unemployment insurance claims. This chart suggests the fate of the stock market during the balance of this year may be tied to whether unemployment claims continue to trend sideways about the 450 thousand level (a result which would reinforce the trendless stock market which has existed since year-end), whether they surprisingly sustain a rise back toward 500 thousand (a meltdown scenario for the stock market which would heighten “double-dip” fears and keep vulnerability to any perceived Armageddon fears at a fever pitch) or whether they soon resume a declining trend towards the 400 thousand level (a move which could spark a fresh rally in the stock market probably carrying the S&P 500 to new cycle recovery highs before year-end).

