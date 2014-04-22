21 Sweet Perks Hedge Funds Give To Their Employees

If you work on Wall Street, you might realise that life might be just a little better on the buy-side versus the sell-side.

Folks who work for hedge funds tend to get bigger salaries and better hours compared to investment bankers. Not to mention, they also have a more relaxed dress code (loafers, slacks and a fleece vest).

What’s more is some hedge funds have some really sweet perks for their employees. These range anywhere from making sure the employees are well-fed to team vacations in the Bahamas.

We spoke to some hedge fund sources who spilled about which funds have these awesome perks. We also did our own research on the web to dig up other perks.

If we're missing any bigs ones, feel free to send an email to

