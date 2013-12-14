21 Of The Coolest Perks For Hedge Fund Employees

Life might be better on the buy-side if you work on Wall Street.

People who work at hedge funds tend to get a bigger salary and better hours as opposed to investment banking. Not to mention, they also have a more relaxed dress code (loafers, slacks and a fleece vest).

What’s more is hedge funds have some really nice perks for their employees. These range anywhere from making sure the employees are well-fed to team vacations in the Bahamas.

We spoke to some hedge fund sources who spilled about which funds have these awesome perks. We also did our own research on the web to dig up other perks.

If we’re missing any bigs ones, feel free to send an email to [email protected]

