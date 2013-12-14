21 Of The Coolest Perks For Hedge Fund Employees

Life might be better on the buy-side if you work on Wall Street.
People who work at hedge funds tend to get a bigger salary and better hours as opposed to investment banking. Not to mention, they also have a more relaxed dress code (loafers, slacks and a fleece vest).
What’s more is hedge funds have some really nice perks for their employees. These range anywhere from making sure the employees are well-fed to team vacations in the Bahamas.
We spoke to some hedge fund sources who spilled about which funds have these awesome perks. We also did our own research on the web to dig up other perks.
If we're missing any bigs ones, feel free to send an email to [email protected]
Bill Ackman's Pershing Square has a state-of-the-art gym at its 888 Seventh Avenue headquarters. We hear that there's also a personal trainer who comes in.
Perry Capital, the hedge fund run by Richard Perry, has a barber shop on site in its GM Building headquarters. The stylists come in two times a week.
Perry Capital employees also get a discount at Barneys. Richard Perry is the chairman of Barneys and his fund owns a controlling interest in the retailer.
According to JetNet, Perry Capital also owns a private Gulfstream Aerospace G-IV jet that seats 22 people.
Perry also uses a suite at Metlife stadium. This fund will be hard to beat, but there are others with cool perks, too ...
We hear that JANA Partners also has a well-stocked bar in the office, too. That definitely beats a Keurig and a fridge full of Diet Cokes.
Ray Dalio's Bridgewater Associates has a luxury bus that picks up its traders and analysts in the city every morning. But wait, it gets better ...
Bridgewater also feeds its employees three meals a day for free. We're told that you can even get a meal to go for your commute home.
Back in the day, Julian Robertson would fly his analysts out west for hiking and camping trips as part of a team-building exercise.
Daniel Loeb, the founder of Third Point LLC, leads a team of his analysts and traders in half Ironman triathlons. Talk about real teamwork and bonding.
Every year, Texan hedge fund manager Kyle Bass takes his whole investment team spear fishing for a week in the Bahamas.
Paul Tudor Jones orders his traders fried chicken on Fridays when they've had a good week. If they had a down week, they get sushi. Apparently PTJ loves Kentucky Fried Chicken.
At a lot of funds, when you move into a senior position you get an assistant or potentially two assistants. Louis Bacon, who runs Moore Capital, has his assistants frequently serve him sushi and a green juice.
Also, while many banks downsized their holiday office parties after the recession a bunch of hedge funds still have them.
