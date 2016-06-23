Periscope's CEO just took a jab at Facebook over the gun-control protest live stream

When House Democrats staged a sit-in on Wednesday to demand that Republicans allow a vote on gun-control legislation, the political protest was live-streamed on the internet.

The live-streaming app of choice? Twitter-owned Periscope.

That delighted Periscope CEO Kayvon Beykpour, who quickly tweeted about it and used the opportunity to take a jab at Facebook Live, the recently-launched live-streaming rival that’s challenging Periscope:

We may not have Chewbaca, but we have democracy https://t.co/dKDPTIa7Oa

— Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) June 22, 2016

Beykpour’s dig at Chewbaca was a reference to Facebook Live’s greatest hit: a woman trying on a Chewbacca mask and laughing uncontrollably. The video was watched by more than 30 million people and resulted in Mark Zuckerberg inviting “Chewbacca Mum” to Facebook headquarters to ride bikes with a real Wookie.

The Congressional sit-in was live-streamed online because C-SPAN cameras were turned off since the House isn’t in session. C-SPAN aired the footage streamed over Periscope instead.

NOW WATCH: This is what happens to your brain and body when you check your phone before bed



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.