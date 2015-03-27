There's a really annoying problem with Periscope, Twitter's livestreaming app people can't stop talking about

People can’t stop talking about Periscope, the Twitter-owned app that lets you livestream your surroundings to your followers, who can then comment and send “hearts” to the streamer in real-time.

But, if you’re popular on this particular network, you’ve already noticed one major flaw: Notifications are a mess.

Argh Periscope has modal follower notifications which is very annoying if you’re as popular as I am!!! pic.twitter.com/8aMIhd7IjE

— Farhad Manjoo (@fmanjoo) March 26, 2015

Hey Periscope, After 100 of these in a minute and no way to use the app, the ego boost wears off pic.twitter.com/i9IUFYD83Z

— Benedict Evans (@BenedictEvans) March 26, 2015

In all sincerity, Periscope is going to want to throttle notifications today otherwise risk early adopters turning off notifications.

— John Lilly (@johnolilly) March 26, 2015

Yep, people are getting notifications every time someone follows them. And there’s no way to turn it off.

Considering the nature of the problem, Periscope could and should be able to fix these notification issues within a day or two. Hopefully, it doesn’t turn away new people that want to try out the app and see what the fuss is about.

We’ve reached out to Periscope and we’ll update the story when we learn more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.