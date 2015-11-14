Live feeds of the Paris attacks appear to have crashed Periscope

Periscope — the app that allows people to livestream a video feed to the public — may have crashed in the midst of attacks in Paris, France.

Reports coming through Twitter indicate the app was functioning up until approximately 6:40 p.m. EST.

But now people see with a “loading error” message when they open their live feed.

Here’s what it looks like:

But earlier in the evening, at 6:14 p.m. EST, the feed was filled with streams available for viewing.

We were able to view one feed from a man named Chris Marques. He was discussing his location in Paris, and how crazy it was that this is happening. Marques reported he was safe, but cops were everywhere.

But now the app seems to be down, Twitter users report.

I was getting faster, more specific news about #Paris on Periscope until a few minutes ago. Periscope seems to be down.

— Doria Biddle (@DoriaBiddle) November 13, 2015

RT sal19: Paris attacks seemed to have crashed Periscope. Prior to crash, app was littered with live streams happening across France.

— SteveDaInternet (@SteveDaInternet) November 13, 2015

One woman promised an update soon, since her Periscope feed wouldn’t load.

#Periscope is not working for me right now, their servers must be overloaded. I’ll scope an update as soon as I can. Love from Paris xox

— Sarah Arlen (@saraharlen) November 13, 2015

The issue seems widespread.

My periscope shut down too just 5 or 6 minutes ago. I was watching the events taking place in Paris. It’s all of us. https://t.co/7sq36ikLSm

— ★Showing_Off★ (@Araya_Hope____) November 13, 2015

Periscope’s Help account tweeted this update at 6:19 p.m. EST:

Service is much improved, but still with intermittent slowness. Working really hard to make sure it’s fully restored ASAP

— Periscope Help (@periscopehelp) November 13, 2015





We’ve reached out to Periscope for more information, and will update this post when we know more.

