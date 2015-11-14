Live feeds of the Paris attacks appear to have crashed Periscope

Kim Renfro

Periscope — the app that allows people to livestream a video feed to the public — may have crashed in the midst of attacks in Paris, France. 

Reports coming through Twitter indicate the app was functioning up until approximately 6:40 p.m. EST.

But now people see with a “loading error” message when they open their live feed. 

Here’s what it looks like:

Periscope Paris attacksKirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

But earlier in the evening, at 6:14 p.m. EST, the feed was filled with streams available for viewing. 

We were able to view one feed from a man named Chris Marques. He was discussing his location in Paris, and how crazy it was that this is happening. Marques reported he was safe, but cops were everywhere.

But now the app seems to be down, Twitter users report.

One woman promised an update soon, since her Periscope feed wouldn’t load. 

 

 The issue seems widespread. 

Periscope’s Help account tweeted this update at 6:19 p.m. EST:


We’ve reached out to Periscope for more information, and will update this post when we know more.  

NOW WATCH: Scientists have figured out the best place to hide in a zombie apocalypse

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.