Periscope arrives on Android with a few features that you can't get on the iPhone

Exactly two months after debuting on iPhone, the live-streaming app Periscope has finally arrived on Android.

There are a few minor yet useful features in the Android version of the app that aren’t available in the iOS app just yet. The Android version introduces a more granular control of notifications, allowing you to specify whether you receive a notification if someone you are following starts live-streaming, or if you gain a new follower.

You can also toggle on the option to be notified if a new Periscope user you’re following starts broadcasting for the first time. And, if you hop out of the app and return to it a short time later, there’s now a handy “Return to broadcast” link that puts you right back into the last live-stream you were watching.

Periscope was acquired by Twitter for a “sizable” amount in March. Since it’s launch on iOS, Periscope has been directly competing with rival live-streaming app, Meerkat, which debuted shortly before Twitter’s purchase of Periscope.

Because Twitter owns Periscope, the live-streaming app was given a social leg up while Meerkat enjoyed an early head start. Meerkat originally was allowed to plug into Twitter’s social graph, which made it easier for new users to immediately connect with their friends and existing Twitter followers, but Twitter quickly stepped in and barred Meerkat’s access shortly after acquiring Periscope.

Today, it’s Periscope that enjoys this close integration with Twitter’s userbase, which has forced Meerkat to stay competitive by quickly adding new features.

Other than those small changes, Periscope for Android is largely the same as Periscope for iPhone. Once you open the app, you can quickly jump into a live broadcast by typing in a quick description and tapping “Start Broadcast.”

The rest of the mechanics are all the same: followers can tune in via the app or their web browser, leave comments in real-time, and show their appreciation by tapping on the screen to cause hearts to appear. Broadcasters also now have the ability to hide comments if they want.

The app is still being added to the Google Play store at the moment, but you can see the first screenshots of Periscope for Android courtesy of Mashable.

Twitter announced that Periscope had managed to reach its first million users in only 10 days, while Meerkat — which has been available for some time on both iOS and Android — is currently sitting at close to 2 million users. Now that Periscope is on both software platforms, it’s likely the live-streaming app will quickly close the gap.

Periscope for Android goes live in the Google Play store today, and you’ll be able to download it when it’s available by clicking here.

