This 3-year-old has memorized every element

There are 118 elements on the periodic table and 3-year-old Brielle can name them all.

She recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and not only does she know the name of every single element, she can list off facts about them. We saw her adorable performance on BuzzFeed first.

Host Ellen DeGeneres quizzed her on a few elements during the live show. Brielle got every single one right and even knew that potassium helps our nerves function, iodine kills bacteria, and white phosphorous burns underwater.

It’s safe to say that Brielle schooled “Harry Potter” actor Daniel Radcliffe who merely sang the periodic table of elements on The Graham Norton Show a few years ago.

“You’re 3 years old how do you remember all this?” DeGeneres asked Brielle.

“My little brain just remembers!” Brielle said.

Brielle revealed that she also knows all the states and capitals, and all the US presidents.

She even named her dog after the element Copernecium — “Nikki” for short.

We’re embarrassed to say we had to look that one up.

Here’s the whole clip:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

