13 period-piece movies and TV shows coming in 2022

In “The Gilded Age,” the astronomically wealthy jostle for a place in Manhattan’s 19th-century society.

January 24, 2022

Where to watch: HBO and HBO Max

Time period: New York City during the Gilded Age (1882)

Synopsis: After her father’s death, a penniless Pennsylvanian named Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) moves to Manhattan’s Upper East Side to live with her wealthy aunts, Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) and Ada Brook (Cynthia Nixon).

She quickly learns that the old guard has many unspoken rules holding the city’s social stratification in place. But in “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes’ latest series, New York’s absurdly wealthy, increasingly powerful “new money” crowd is venturing uptown, and in doing so, threatening to rupture the status quo.