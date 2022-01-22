Search

13 period-piece movies and TV shows coming in 2022

Claudia Willen
Bridgerton second season first look images
‘Bridgerton’ returns to with its second season on March 25. Netflix
  • Filmmakers and TV creators are looking back on past eras to deliver new stories. 
  • From “Bridgerton” to “Blonde,” the historical-fiction genre has exciting releases coming in 2022. 
  • Below are the most highly anticipated period pieces premiering this year, listed chronologically.  
In “The Gilded Age,” the astronomically wealthy jostle for a place in Manhattan’s 19th-century society.
Cynthia Nixon, Christine Baranski The Gilded Age
Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski play two sisters on HBO’s ‘The Gilded Age.’ Alison Cohen Rosa/HBO
Premiere date: January 24, 2022

Where to watch: HBO and HBO Max

Time period: New York City during the Gilded Age (1882)

Synopsis: After her father’s death, a penniless Pennsylvanian named Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) moves to Manhattan’s Upper East Side to live with her wealthy aunts, Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) and Ada Brook (Cynthia Nixon).

She quickly learns that the old guard has many unspoken rules holding the city’s social stratification in place. But in “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes’ latest series, New York’s absurdly wealthy, increasingly powerful “new money” crowd is venturing uptown, and in doing so, threatening to rupture the status quo. 

Midge returns to the microphone in season four of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”
The marvelous mrs maisel season 4
Rachel Brosnahan in the trailer for season four of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.’ Amazon Prime/YouTube
Premiere date: February 18, 2022

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Time period: New York City in 1960

Synopsis: After Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) gets booted from a world tour with career-making potential, the stand-up comedian enters season four at an undeniable low. Rest assured, the fast-talking Upper West Sider is set on ascending to stardom her own way, and she’s prepared to get scrappy.

Familiar faces like Susie Myerson (Alex Borstein), Joel Maisel (Michael Zegen), Rose Weissman (Marin Hinkle), and Abe Weissman (Tony Shalhoub) will return on this season of Amy Sherman-Palladino’s series, in addition to several new characters played by Kelly Bishop, Milo Ventimiglia, and Jason Alexander.

The Crawley family travels to the south of France in “Downton Abbey: A New Era.”
Downton abbey a new era
Julian Fellowes wrote ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era.’ Focus Features/YouTube
Premiere date: March 18, 2022

Where to watch: In theaters

Time period: The south of France in the 1930s

Synopsis: “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” a sequel to Fellowes’ 2019 film, picks up right where the last movie left off: the ’30s. And this time, the Brits are headed to France.

Violet Crawley, the Dowager Countess of Grantham played by Maggie Smith, informs the Crawleys that she’s found herself in the possession of a villa in the south of France.

Though the trailer doesn’t offer much information about the film’s plot, it does show Tom Branson (Allen Leech) and Lucy Smith’s (Tuppence Middleton) wedding nuptials, along with many of the beloved characters from Fellowes’ original six seasons. 

The second season of “Bridgerton” revolves around Viscount Anthony Bridgerton and newcomer Kate Sharma.
Bridgerton second season first look
Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley as Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma on season two of ‘Bridgerton.’ Netflix
Premiere date: March 25, 2022

Where to watch: Netflix

Time period: Regency England 

Synopsis: Viscount Anthony Bridgerton is finally ready to find his viscountess. In the second season of the hit romance series, based on Julia Quinn’s novel “The Viscount Who Loved Me,” the eldest Bridgerton child (Jonathan Bailey) throws himself headfirst into the marriage market.

Focused on finding the perfect partner, he’s resolved himself to a pragmatic match devoid of love. His straightforward plan takes an unexpected turn, however, when Anthony meets sisters Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran).

A Viking prince seeks revenge for his father’s murder in “The Northman.”
The northman
‘The Northman’ premieres in theaters in April 2022. Focus Features/YouTube
Premiere date: April 22, 2022

Where to watch: In theaters

Time period: 10th-century Iceland

Synopsis: When Amleth’s uncle murders his father, the Viking prince (Alexander Skarsgård) vows that he will one day seek vengeance. Years later, the blood-thirsty royal embarks on an epic and violent quest for justice. 

A Robert Eggers-directed production, “The Northman” features a cast that includes Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, Anya-Taylor Joy, Willem Dafoe, and Björk.

A cleaning woman is determined to get the designer dress of her dreams in “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.”
Lesley Manville
Lesley Manville at The Robin Williams Center in 2020. Noam Galai/Getty Images
Premiere date: May 6, 2022

Where to watch: In theaters

Time period: London in the 1950s

Synopsis: In director Anthony Fabian’s adaptation of Paul Gallico’s 1958 book, “Mrs. ‘Arris Goes to Paris,” Ada Harris (Lesley Manville) can’t stop thinking about a Dior dress. Admiration quickly transforms to yearning, and she decides she wants one of the designer’s couture gowns for herself. 

Despite the steep price tag and the distance to the House of Dior in Paris, the widowed cleaning woman channels all of her energy into realizing her high-fashion dream. The first step? Get to the French capital. 

“Elvis” is an upcoming musical biography about the King of Rock and Roll.
Austin butler
Austin Butler attends Sony Pictures’ ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ premiere in Los Angeles, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
Premiere date: June 24, 2022

Where to watch: In theaters

Time period: Between 1935 and 1977

Synopsis: In Baz Luhrmann’s first major film production since the 2013 hit “The Great Gatsby,” the director takes on the life of American rock-and-roll legend Elvis Presley, played in his preteen years by Chaydon Jay and in his adulthood by Austin Butler.

Though details about the biopic are limited, stars including Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge, Luke Bracey, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Dacre Montgomery, and Alton Mason are attached to the project.

“The Crown” will usher in a new cast for season five.
Imelda Staunton
Imelda Staunton attends the 2019 Rome Film Fest. Pacific Press/Getty Images
Premiere date: November 2022

Where to watch: Netflix

Time period: 1990s (exact dates to be confirmed)

Synopsis: One of the most expensive (and most popular) TV shows of all time returns with its fifth season in 2022. To usher the British monarchy into the turbulent ’90s, there will be an entirely new cast portraying the royal family.

Imelda Staunton takes over as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce plays Prince Philip, Lesley Manville appears as Princess Margaret, Dominic West joins the cast as Prince Charles, and Elizabeth Debicki is the new Diana. 

Legendary vocalist Whitney Houston is the centerpiece of the biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”
Naomi ackie
Naomi Ackie attends the EE British Academy Film Awards ceremony in 2020. Future Publishing/Getty Images
Premiere date: TBD

Where to watch: In theaters

Time period: Between 1963 and 2012

Synopsis: Actress Naomi Ackie takes center stage as Whitney Houston in director Kasi Lemmons’ upcoming biopic about the legendary R&B singer.

Ashton Sanders, Stanley Tucci, Nafessa Williams, and more are also slotted to appear in the film. 

The Fanning sisters play on-screen siblings in WWII drama “The Nightingale.”
Elle fanning and dakota fanning
Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning attend a screener for ‘Teen Spirit’ in 2019. Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Premiere date: TBD

Where to watch: In theaters

Time period: France in 1939

Synopsis: Real-life sisters Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning front the forthcoming adaptation of Kristin Hannah’s acclaimed novel “The Nightingale” as on-screen siblings Vianne and Isabelle, respectively. After France’s unexpected collapse to Nazi Germany, both Vianne and Isabelle are forced to fight for survival.

“Daisy Jones and the Six” immerses viewers in Los Angeles’ 1970s rock scene.
Riley keough
Riley Keough attends MIPCOM 2015 in Cannes, France. Toni Anne Barson/Getty Images
Premiere date: TBD

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Time period: Los Angeles in the 1970s

Synopsis: Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling novel of the same name, the 10-episode series “Daisy Jones and the Six” takes audiences behind the curtains of an iconic rock band, chronicling the group’s ascent to fame and providing insight on their mysterious, abrupt split. 

“Blonde” is a fictionalized drama about one of America’s most iconic actresses: Marilyn Monroe.
Ana de Armas
Ana de Armas stars in ‘Knives Out.’ Mike Marsland/Getty Images
Premiere date: TBD

Where to watch: Netflix

Time period: Between 1926 and 1962

Synopsis: “Blonde” is Andrew Dominik’s adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ fictional novel about Marilyn Monroe, one of Hollywood’s most storied stars.

Ana de Armas will lead the film as Monroe, and Netflix has confirmed that Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, and Julianne Nicholson have also landed roles. 

Dakota Johnson stars in a Netflix adaptation of Jane Austen’s 1818 novel, “Persuasion.”
Dakota johnson
Dakota Johnson attends the 10th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala in November 2021. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
Premiere date: TBD

Where to watch: Netflix

Time period: Regency England (1816)

Synopsis: In this adaptation of Jane Austen’s 1817 novel “Persuasion,” Dakota Johnson and Cosmo Jarvis play leads Anne Elliot and Captain Frederick Wentworth, respectively.

Years after breaking off their engagement, the exes reconnect and confront their feelings for each other. Other cast members include Henry Golding, Suki Waterhouse, and Richard E. Grant.

