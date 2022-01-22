13 period-piece movies and TV shows coming in 2022

- Filmmakers and TV creators are looking back on past eras to deliver new stories.
- From “Bridgerton” to “Blonde,” the historical-fiction genre has exciting releases coming in 2022.
- Below are the most highly anticipated period pieces premiering this year, listed chronologically.
Where to watch: HBO and HBO Max
Time period: New York City during the Gilded Age (1882)
Synopsis: After her father’s death, a penniless Pennsylvanian named Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) moves to Manhattan’s Upper East Side to live with her wealthy aunts, Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) and Ada Brook (Cynthia Nixon).
She quickly learns that the old guard has many unspoken rules holding the city’s social stratification in place. But in “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes’ latest series, New York’s absurdly wealthy, increasingly powerful “new money” crowd is venturing uptown, and in doing so, threatening to rupture the status quo.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime
Time period: New York City in 1960
Synopsis: After Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) gets booted from a world tour with career-making potential, the stand-up comedian enters season four at an undeniable low. Rest assured, the fast-talking Upper West Sider is set on ascending to stardom her own way, and she’s prepared to get scrappy.
Familiar faces like Susie Myerson (Alex Borstein), Joel Maisel (Michael Zegen), Rose Weissman (Marin Hinkle), and Abe Weissman (Tony Shalhoub) will return on this season of Amy Sherman-Palladino’s series, in addition to several new characters played by Kelly Bishop, Milo Ventimiglia, and Jason Alexander.
Where to watch: In theaters
Time period: The south of France in the 1930s
Synopsis: “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” a sequel to Fellowes’ 2019 film, picks up right where the last movie left off: the ’30s. And this time, the Brits are headed to France.
Violet Crawley, the Dowager Countess of Grantham played by Maggie Smith, informs the Crawleys that she’s found herself in the possession of a villa in the south of France.
Though the trailer doesn’t offer much information about the film’s plot, it does show Tom Branson (Allen Leech) and Lucy Smith’s (Tuppence Middleton) wedding nuptials, along with many of the beloved characters from Fellowes’ original six seasons.
Where to watch: Netflix
Time period: Regency England
Synopsis: Viscount Anthony Bridgerton is finally ready to find his viscountess. In the second season of the hit romance series, based on Julia Quinn’s novel “The Viscount Who Loved Me,” the eldest Bridgerton child (Jonathan Bailey) throws himself headfirst into the marriage market.
Focused on finding the perfect partner, he’s resolved himself to a pragmatic match devoid of love. His straightforward plan takes an unexpected turn, however, when Anthony meets sisters Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran).
Where to watch: In theaters
Time period: 10th-century Iceland
Synopsis: When Amleth’s uncle murders his father, the Viking prince (Alexander Skarsgård) vows that he will one day seek vengeance. Years later, the blood-thirsty royal embarks on an epic and violent quest for justice.
A Robert Eggers-directed production, “The Northman” features a cast that includes Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, Anya-Taylor Joy, Willem Dafoe, and Björk.
Where to watch: In theaters
Time period: London in the 1950s
Synopsis: In director Anthony Fabian’s adaptation of Paul Gallico’s 1958 book, “Mrs. ‘Arris Goes to Paris,” Ada Harris (Lesley Manville) can’t stop thinking about a Dior dress. Admiration quickly transforms to yearning, and she decides she wants one of the designer’s couture gowns for herself.
Despite the steep price tag and the distance to the House of Dior in Paris, the widowed cleaning woman channels all of her energy into realizing her high-fashion dream. The first step? Get to the French capital.
Where to watch: In theaters
Time period: Between 1935 and 1977
Synopsis: In Baz Luhrmann’s first major film production since the 2013 hit “The Great Gatsby,” the director takes on the life of American rock-and-roll legend Elvis Presley, played in his preteen years by Chaydon Jay and in his adulthood by Austin Butler.
Though details about the biopic are limited, stars including Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge, Luke Bracey, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Dacre Montgomery, and Alton Mason are attached to the project.
Where to watch: Netflix
Time period: 1990s (exact dates to be confirmed)
Synopsis: One of the most expensive (and most popular) TV shows of all time returns with its fifth season in 2022. To usher the British monarchy into the turbulent ’90s, there will be an entirely new cast portraying the royal family.
Imelda Staunton takes over as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce plays Prince Philip, Lesley Manville appears as Princess Margaret, Dominic West joins the cast as Prince Charles, and Elizabeth Debicki is the new Diana.
Where to watch: In theaters
Time period: Between 1963 and 2012
Synopsis: Actress Naomi Ackie takes center stage as Whitney Houston in director Kasi Lemmons’ upcoming biopic about the legendary R&B singer.
Ashton Sanders, Stanley Tucci, Nafessa Williams, and more are also slotted to appear in the film.
Where to watch: In theaters
Time period: France in 1939
Synopsis: Real-life sisters Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning front the forthcoming adaptation of Kristin Hannah’s acclaimed novel “The Nightingale” as on-screen siblings Vianne and Isabelle, respectively. After France’s unexpected collapse to Nazi Germany, both Vianne and Isabelle are forced to fight for survival.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime
Time period: Los Angeles in the 1970s
Synopsis: Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling novel of the same name, the 10-episode series “Daisy Jones and the Six” takes audiences behind the curtains of an iconic rock band, chronicling the group’s ascent to fame and providing insight on their mysterious, abrupt split.
Where to watch: Netflix
Time period: Between 1926 and 1962
Synopsis: “Blonde” is Andrew Dominik’s adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ fictional novel about Marilyn Monroe, one of Hollywood’s most storied stars.
Ana de Armas will lead the film as Monroe, and Netflix has confirmed that Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, and Julianne Nicholson have also landed roles.
Where to watch: Netflix
Time period: Regency England (1816)
Synopsis: In this adaptation of Jane Austen’s 1817 novel “Persuasion,” Dakota Johnson and Cosmo Jarvis play leads Anne Elliot and Captain Frederick Wentworth, respectively.
Years after breaking off their engagement, the exes reconnect and confront their feelings for each other. Other cast members include Henry Golding, Suki Waterhouse, and Richard E. Grant.