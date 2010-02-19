It's Apple's Fault That A Journalist Was Attacked At Chinese Sweatshop

From TechCrunch:



Buried in a Reuters report on Foxconn, a division of Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry, is a description of an attack on a journalist visiting a Foxconn factory in China while chasing down a lead on an Apple product.

…

Foxconn will not be held to account for what happened. But maybe it’s time we started to hold those companies that do business with Foxconn – Apple, Sony, HP, Amazon, Nokia, Motorola, Nintendo, Microsoft, Dell, Cisco and other, responsible.

