The record labels complained for years that Apple (AAPL) wouldn’t let them set their own prices in iTunes. Then, last year, Apple caved. The labels promptly jacked up prices. And guess what happened? Sales slowed — hard.



Media Memo’s Peter Kafka writes, “perhaps it wasn’t a great idea to raise prices 30 per cent during a recession.”

He has the whole story — including what this means for book publishers — and you should go check it out >

