Performance of Oil Companies Since the BP Spill

While you may have thought that BP (BP) was the worst performer since the rig disaster, it was actually Transocean (RIG) that claims that #1 spot. The after-effects of this horrific incident is not only on BP and those companies that directly has ownership of the rig, but the entire offshore drilling industry as well as the companies that refine and produce.



Now that any containment plans seem off the table until a relief well can be drilled, we may see additional damage as the earliest may be August before the well is completed.

Through 6/1/10

Photo: The Disciplined Investor

