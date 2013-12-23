CHART: Here's How All The World's Major Currencies Did Against The Dollar This Year

Here’s a great chart from M&G Investments showing how all the world’s big currencies did against the dollar this year.

The Argentine Peso as a major gainer is not what you’d expect to see. On the other hand, the big losers are not surprising at all. Japan has engaged in aggressive monetary and fiscal easing, and then the rest are those emerging market economies that have been crushed.

