Julie Stevanja of Stylerunner is speaking at PERFORMANCE INSIGHTS in Sydney this week

Performance Insights is brought to you in partnership with Microsoft Dynamics. Sharing insights and empowering business leaders in the new world. is brought to you in partnership with Microsoft Dynamics. Sharing insights and empowering business leaders in the new world. Learn more here.

Data will be what gives businesses the edge in the 21st century. No aspect of business will be untouched, from decision-making and corporate culture, through to sales and design. In order to stay competitive, your business needs to be part of the revolution.

Business Insider Australia and Microsoft are teaming up to present a panel of experts who will share their insights on improving your sales and business performance through data. The Sydney event is on March 22 and you can register using the form below.

Stylerunner’s Julie Stevanja

Among the speaker line-up will be Julie Stevanja of Stylerunner, one of Australia’s best-recognised digital retail startups. Stevanja cofounded and launched Stylerunner in 2012 as the first pureplay activewear aggregator globally. It has since shipped more than 50,000 parcels to over 100 countries, built a cult social media community of more than half a million followers, and a top tier offering from more than 50 curated sportswear brands including iconic major labels Nike, adidas, Reebok, and Puma. Stylerunner has been nominated for a raft of awards, and was included in the prestigious BRW Fast Starters and the Deloitte Tech 50 Rising Stars. Julie is also a finalist in the 2016 World Retail Awards for Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

Also speaking is PricewaterhouseCoopers partner Alistair Pearson, who leads PwC Consulting’s Insight Analytics team. Alastair provides strategic direction and operational leadership to a team of ~100 analytics experts based across Australia in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Canberra. He focuses on bringing innovative, analytical solutions to provide insight and value to clients. He is also Co-Head of the NSW Chapter of the Institute of Analytical Professionals of Australia (IAPA).

There’s also 1st Available (ASX:1ST) CEO Klaus Bartosch who believes businesses ignore data at their peril. He will explain how data can inform your decisions and highlight your failures as you start up a new business. Klaus was was instrumental in raising $10 million for his start-up ahead of a public listing on the ASX last year. He was previously a senior executive with Hostworks, which built the technology platforms for some of Australia’s largest online brands such as Seek, Wotif and Carsales.

A stand-up breakfast will be served and time for informal networking provided.

When: Tuesday 22nd March, 8:30 – 10:00am

Where: Doltone House, 181 Elizabeth Street, Sydney

