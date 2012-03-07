Register NOW for PERFORMANCE INSIGHTS MELBOURNE, our panel on getting the best out of data

Performance Insights is brought to you in partnership with Microsoft Dynamics. Sharing insights and empowering business leaders in the new world. is brought to you in partnership with Microsoft Dynamics. Sharing insights and empowering business leaders in the new world. Learn more here.

Data will be what gives businesses the edge in the 21st century. No aspect of business will be untouched, from decision-making and corporate culture, through to sales and design. In order to stay competitive, your business needs to be a part of the revolution.

Business Insider Australia and Microsoft are teaming up to present a panel of experts who will share their insights on improving your business.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Partner and analytics specialist Matt Kuperholz and a selection of Australian executives will share their insights from working with data to help improve business processes – insights that will apply across industries and companies, private and public sectors.

A stand-up breakfast will be served and time for informal networking provided.

When: Thursday 17th March, 8:30 – 10:00am

Where: Cargo Hall, 39 South Wharf Promenade, Melbourne

Alternatively, if you would prefer to attend our Sydney event, click here.

