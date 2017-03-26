A performance coach gives 3 tips on how to work best under pressure

Performance coach Jamie Edwards shares his three tips on how to work under pressure.
“The first one is you have to anticipate and not react, so that you are not surprised. You have to make practice more difficult than the real game,” he told Business Insider.
“The second thing is breathe. You have to develop the skill of slowing your breathing down or being still.”
The third tip is to ask for help. “Most people try and deal with pressure themselves. But a problem shared is a problem halved, so stop trying to do it on your own.”
Edwards is the founder of Trained Brain and has worked with elite sports stars like Gareth Bale and Joe Hart.
Produced by Claudia Romeo. Filmed by Leon Siciliano
More from Business Insider UK:
- How your messy office space could be doing wonders for your productivity
- Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says AI taking US jobs is ’50-100 years away’ — but it’s already beginning to happen
- Fast-growing fintech startup Revolut is planning expansions to US, Australia, and Asia
- An internet security expert says a cyber arms race has just begun — and it could last longer than the Cold War
- Ex-Uber Italy head: ‘I think Travis has the capacity to really to really change. I think he will.’
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.