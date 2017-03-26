A performance coach gives 3 tips on how to work best under pressure

Performance coach Jamie Edwards shares his three tips on how to work under pressure.

“The first one is you have to anticipate and not react, so that you are not surprised. You have to make practice more difficult than the real game,” he told Business Insider.

“The second thing is breathe. You have to develop the skill of slowing your breathing down or being still.”

The third tip is to ask for help. “Most people try and deal with pressure themselves. But a problem shared is a problem halved, so stop trying to do it on your own.”

Edwards is the founder of Trained Brain and has worked with elite sports stars like Gareth Bale and Joe Hart.

Produced by Claudia Romeo. Filmed by Leon Siciliano

