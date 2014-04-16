Is This Performance Artist Behind The Boston Bombing Backpack Hoax?

Boston Police reportedly arrested a man Monday evening after he allegedly caused a disturbance by shouting and dropping a backpack at the finish line of the Boston Marathon on the anniversary of the bombing there last year. According to CBS Boston, the suspect is a 25-year-old man named Kayvon Edson who is being charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and possession of a hoax device. CBS also reported the bag contained a rice cooker and confetti. Instagram videos show a man wearing a long black veil and shouting “Boston strong!” before he allegedly dropped the backpack.

A man using the name Kayvon Edson who appears to match photos of the suspect shown by NECN has an extensive digital trail where he documented his activities as a “performance artist.” On Facebook, a page for Edson features a picture of one of the brothers charged with last year’s Marathon bombing, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. The photo, which was posted by Edson about 14 hours ago, has a heading saying, “Had a blast at the marathon!!!”

“#BloggoristAttack — with Tamerlan Tsarnaev and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is innocent,” wrote Edson in a caption under the photo.

On Twitter, an account for Edson that has not been updated since late December of last year also includes a message in which he seems to describe himself as a “bloggorist.”

Edson’s Facebook page describes him as being from Boston, Mass. and as a student at the Fashion Institute of Technology. It lists his occupation as the “Sole Proprietor/Designer/Blogger” at something called Natural Selection. The Facebook page for Natural Selection features a video showing a man who appears to match photos of the bombing hoax suspect pretending to rip photos of pop star Justin Bieber. Edson commented on that video using his Facebook account indicating it was him in the clip.

Edson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider on Facebook.

The “Natural Selection” Web page was updated with several pictures of Dzokhar Tsarnaev Tuesday under the headline “#SexyBomber.”

NaturalSelection.net One of the photos of Dzokhar Tsarnaev from the ‘Natural Selection’ page.

“Happy Anniversary, babe! Next time, I’ll cry a river for our love boat,” a note accompanying the pictures said.

Text hidden in the code for the Natural Selection website declares, “This is Kayvon’s blog.” The page was registered to a “Kayvon Edson” of Wakefield, Mass. A phone number in the page registration led to a voicemail message for “The Edsons.”

There is also a YouTube account for Natural Selection with 19 videos. One of the clips shows what is described as a “Natural Selection Fashion Show.” Another is entitled “Bloggorist Warning” and stars a man who matches the photos of the reported hoax suspect draped in an American flag.

“You better watch the f**k out,” he says. “‘Cause I’m coming for you.”

Another one of the videos is entitled “Kayvon Edson.” It features the same man introducing himself as Edson.

“I’m a fashion designer, an entrepreneur, a performance artist, a mental patient, a blogger bloggorist, a jailbird, a college dropout, and a drag queen,” he says.

In the video, the man describing himself as Edson indicates he has been to jail and was “diagnosed bipolar.”

Boston Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider late Monday night.

Watch the “Kayvon Edson” video below.

This post was updated at 12:41 am with information about the Natural Selection webpage.

