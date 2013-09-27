This Guy Couldn't Find A Good Weather App He Wanted So He Built His Own

Twitter David Barnard, founder of Contrast

“The Yahoo! weather app is really pretty, but Texas weather changes too quickly for it to be useful here. I still want to see meteorological radar,” Austin, Texas’s David Barnard told Business Insider recently.

Barnard is the brain behind Contrast, an independent development studio that’s all too happy to skip Silicon Valley and operate out of the capital of the Lone Star State. His latest release is a weather app called

Perfect Weather.

It was only after being disappointed in his search for a worthwhile app, he set out to build his own. It’s a creative process that’s served him well in the past, if not commercially, then personally: “I just build the stuff I want. I made a timer app that hasn’t been especially successful but I use it every day,” he said.

Don’t be dismayed if there’s no brand-name recognition with Contrast like there would be for Google or Yahoo. Barnard’s company has put out a multipurpose weather tool that’s as good if not better than other weather apps designed by companies with far more resources. Perfect Weather is multipurpose, easy easy to use, visually appealing, and offers exactly what Barnard needed: weather radar that works well enough to help him navigate the fickle rains of Austin.

Perfect Weather costs $US2.99 and has so far launched to very positive reviews. Let’s see what the fuss is all about.

