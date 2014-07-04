PERFECT TOAST: The Best Invention Since Sliced Bread

The first electric bread toaster was invented in Scotland in 1893. Before that, you’d toast your bread by holding it over a fire or kitchen grill in a frame or a toasting fork.

Now, 121 years after the first bread toaster arrived, one company has finally figured out how to make a smarter toaster that will never burn your bread, according to Pocket-lint’s Stuart Miles.

The company behind this technological solution is UK-based Dualit, which makes toasters, coffee makers and other food prep accoutrement. Dualit worked with Imperial College to create an algorithm that “calculates each variable in the toaster, from room and toaster temperature to how many slices it has toasted or how long it has to cool” to create perfectly light-brown toast without needing adjust dials every time you use the device.

That said, the Dualit toasters still offer a setting for how you like your bread toasted, but if you set it to a certain setting, regardless of how many times you use the toaster, the bread will come out toasted the exact same way every time.

Dualit has implemented this new toasting technology into two of its newest products, including the Stoneware Lite Four-Slice Toaster ($145) and the Brushed Architect Four-Slice Toaster ($171).

