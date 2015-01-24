How To Make The Perfect Grilled Cheese Toastie

A grilled cheese toastie is easy to make and even easier to mess up. You need the bread toasted just the right amount and the cheese melted to gooey perfection.

Sydney Kramer of The Crepes of Wrath takes us through a simple method to make the perfect grilled cheese with a modern twist on this classic sandwich. You can follow The Crepes of Wrath on Instagram.

Produced by Sam Rega. Additional camera by Joe Avella.

