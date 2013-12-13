Men And Women Have Completely Different Perceptions Of The Perfect Female Face

According to a new survey by

online beauty retailer escentual.com, men and women have different ideas about what features make a woman beautiful.

1,000 men and women in the UK were asked to choose the best features of famously beautiful actresses, singers, and models to build the perfect female face.

The men surveyed prefer blonde hair with full lips, strong cheekbones, and a petite nose, taking Shakira’s blonde hair, Miranda Kerr’s nose, and Angelina Jolie’s cheekbones and full lips to build their ideal woman.

Women, on the other hand, preferred a stronger nose and forehead with strong brows and narrow bone structure. They picked Keira Knightley’s cheekbones, Cara Delevingne’s eyebrows, Blake Lively’s nose, Natalie Portman’s forehead, as well as Freida Pinto’s dark hair. Women also went with full lips, but chose Scarlett Johansson’s pout over Angelina Jolie’s.

Both genders agreed that actress Mila Kunis had the most alluring eyes (52% of men and 51% of women), and that Megan Fox had the most attractive, defined chin.

“Interestingly, the faces are made up of a mix of different ages — 38-year-old Angelina Jolie was men’s preferred choice for cheekbones and pout while 21-year-old Cara Delevingne was the women’s top choice for eyebrows,” Emma Leslie, the beauty editor at escentual.com, said of the research. “Meanwhile, Shakira, 36, had the men’s preferred hairstyle and a 44-year-old Jennifer Aniston’s was their preferred forehead shape.”

Of course, both faces chosen by UK participants were extremely similar in that all of the chosen features were from white women and showed very little diversity, with the exception of both Shakira and Frieda Pinto’s hair.

