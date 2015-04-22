20 tricks for sitting at your desk without hurting your back

Sitting is killing you. Although if you are like most people, you probably don’t have access to an alternative workspace option like a treadmill desk.

If you are forced to sit, you should maximise your desk’s potential for healthy ergonomics and productivity with this perfect setup.

Produced by Justin Gmoser. Additional graphics by Alex Kuzoian.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.