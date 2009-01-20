Perfect Credit Is For Losers

After listening to officials from governments around the world announce plans to stop foreclosures and twist the arms of banks until they cry uncle and start lending more to riskier businesses, we thought it might be a good idea to remind everyone about how we got here.



This ad ran in a newspaper a few years ago. We clipped it because it seemed such a perfect example of the mad, mad mortgage mentality.

On its face, this ad looks ridiculous. But ask yourself: aren’t we proving that the guys who wrote the copy were exactly right?

