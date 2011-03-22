These 5 Shows Have Zero Chance At Renewal -- And Their Stars Know It

The clearest sign that a show’s doomed to fail: its cast jumps ship before the ship’s officially sunk.



Pilot season is in full swing in Hollywood — and even as they wait for their official fates to be handed down, the stars of primetime shows with saggy ratings and scathing reviews are quietly plotting their next moves.

Their new commitments spell death for their shows — so get ready to say goodbye to your favourite so-bad-it’s-good scripted TV.

The writing was on the wall for this watered-down 'Grey's Anatomy' redux from episode one -- and evidently, all of its stars new it. Martin Henderson's next gig will be toplining NBC's 'The Crossing,' a post-Civil War drama. And guess what? His co-star will be another 'Off the Map' cast member, Rachelle Lefevre. Meanwhile, Zach Gilford, the 'Friday Night Lights' alum, committed to Fox's pilot 'Iceland,' about a woman recovering from her fiance's death. NBC did its best with 'Perfect Couples,' sandwiching it between two great comedies (let's face it, plenty of people DVR 'Couples' to make sure they don't miss the end of 'Community'). But two of its male leads have already locked up new jobs: Kyle Bornheimer will star in Fox's buzzy pilot 'Council of Dads,' about a group of guys raising their dead buddy's kids. And David Walton, perennial star of failed twentysomething shows, will play a 'sexy surfer dude contractor' in NBC's 'Bent.' At this point, even a superhero couldn't save 'No Ordinary Family.' It's already lost its male and female leads. Michael Chiklis has booked the lead of 'Vince Uncensored,' a CBS pilot from Conan O'Brien's production company. His onscreen 'Family' wife, Julie Benz, is also jumping to CBS in a yet-unnamed supernatural medical pilot. Yet another of the year's ubiquitous couple-centric comedies, 'Happy Endings,' will launch on ABC on April 13. We're guessing the premiere party will be an awkward affair for Damon Wayans, Jr., who has already signed onto a Fox pilot -- 'Chicks and Dicks,' from Liz Meriwether -- that sounds as similar to 'Happy Endings' as any show could be. Admittedly, this isn't a renewal situation. But after NBC chirped proudly about it for more than a year, the dating dramedy 'Love Bites' looks dead in the water. It was supposed to star two prize female leads: Becki Newton ('Ugly Betty') and Jordana Spiro ('My Boys'). But Newton has joined 'Homegrown,' a CBS family comedy. And Spiro has agreed to star in ABC's 'Lost and Found,' in which she'll play a party girl whose life comes to a screeching halt when the son she gave up for adoption reappears. Maybe YouTube celebrities would make more loyal stars. Click through our YouTube power rankings here >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.