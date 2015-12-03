This is how to pick and cut your own Christmas tree

This holiday season, don your best flannel, pass on the convenience of a curbside tree sale, and head to a real Christmas tree farm instead, like Tilden Lane Farm, which is 30-minutes outside of New York City.

According to the University of Illinois, there are more than 15,000 Christmas tree farms in the United States, an acre of which provides enough daily oxygen for 18 people.

Besides fresh air, farms let you wander through rows and rows of trees, allowing you to choose what type of tree you want, as well as one that’s the perfect size for your apartment.

Here’s how to do it right.

Story and video by Adam Banicki

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.