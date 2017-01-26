Scientists might have found the perfect spot for life on Mars -- and it's where no one expected

When liquid water was first discovered on Mars, experts thought the water was too salty to sustain life. But now, a new study, published on the pre-print archive server biorXiv, has proven that Earth microbes can survive in extremely salty waters, which suggests that alien microbes on Mars might have survived in them, as well.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.