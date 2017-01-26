US

Scientists might have found the perfect spot for life on Mars -- and it's where no one expected

Emmanuel Ocbazghi, Jessica Orwig

When liquid water was first discovered on Mars, experts thought the water was too salty to sustain life. But now, a new study, published on the pre-print archive server biorXiv, has proven that Earth microbes can survive in extremely salty waters, which suggests that alien microbes on Mars might have survived in them, as well.

