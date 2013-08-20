Lady Gaga And Perez Hilton Are Viciously Feuding On Twitter Over Claims He Is A 'Stalker'

David Livingston/Getty The former friends are now feuding very publicly on Twitter.

Once

best friendswho traveled the world together, Lady Gaga and Perez Hilton are currently in the midst of a

very public feud.

After one of Gaga’s nearly 40 million Twitter followers alerted her that the celebrity gossip blogger was inside her NYC apartment building, the singer blasted Hilton on Twitter.

The tweets have since been removed, but read:

“STAY AWAY FROM ME + MY FAMILY YOU ARE SICK TRYING TO RENT AN APARTMENT IN MY BUILDING TO STALK ME. LEAVE ME ALONE!!” “DO I NEED TO BE SHOT IT IN THE HEAD FOR PEOPLE TO UNDERSTAND THAT HIM AND EVERYONE ELSE THAT HARASSES ME HAS GONE TOO FAR? IM A HUMAN BEING.”

She did keep this one in her feed:

Still have the text Perez sent me of me in a wheelchair w the words KARMA written across + Madonna pointing a gun at me. Day of my accident

— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 16, 2013

But Hilton vehemently denies the stalker accusations, and devoted an entire post on his website to addressing “Lady GaGa’s Lies.”

He explained that his move to NYC had been in the works for a long time — and that his visit to Gaga’s apartment building was pure coincidence while apartment hunting.

“I love New York and that is where me and my growing family want to call home right now. Sunday, my realtor showed us a list of possible apartments to rent. I learned only after the fact that Lady GaGa lives in one of the buildings we looked at, and she was across the country in Los Angeles when I viewed that building. After a day of innocent house-hunting, I am devastated and my heart hurts that my former very good friend, a person I used to call my ‘wifey’ and traveled the world with, is making very public and very untrue allegations about me on Twitter,” he wrote. “While it is still too painful for me to go into detail about why I chose to no longer make her a part of my life, I will say that I am a critic and not a ‘stalker’. Any allegation that I am stalking her, based on a day of house hunting with my baby boy and my mother, is utterly false, defamatory and now appears to be putting me and my family in danger. I will continue to be a critic – in a way that is not mean or involves name-calling, and I will continue to have an opinion and talk about music and songs, like GaGa’s ‘Applause’.” “Notwithstanding my feelings about our personal relationship, I do wish Lady GaGa happiness and continued success and I assure you my family house hunting has nothing to do with her,” he concluded.

Hilton also tweeted at Gaga directly during a vicious back and forth on Twitter over the weekend while she has been out promoting “ARTPOP.”

“Maybe one day I’ll talk about the hurt you caused me and many others. I’m still healing, removing your knife from my heart,” he claimed. “Not only were you #cruel to people who worked for you, friends of mine, but you also purposefully tried to sabotage other artists. The REAL Lady GaGa is very VERY different from the one you pretend to be publicly. And that’s the truth, on my dead dad’s grave!!!”

