Peretz Picks Up The New Republic

Over the weekend we wondered who’d pick up the New Republic. Now we have an answer: “A group of private investors which include Laurence Grafstein and Martin Peretz, the magazine’s long-time editor-in-chief.” There’s no word on the price of the deal.



In 2007, Canwest picked up 70% of the magazine for $5 million. We’re thinking that they probably unloaded it for considerably less. Marty Peretz already owned a part of The New Republic, and has controlled the magazine for the past three decades.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.