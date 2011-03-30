Peres Believes Mideast Protests Could Bring Democracy To The Region

Israeli President, Shimon Peres

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Israel has felt increasingly insecure since the revolutions began earlier this year. Now Israeli President Shimon Peres is looking at the silver lining.On a visit to Switzerland Peres said the Mideast revolutions could be good for Israel if the countries move towards democracy. Haaretz reports:



“Poverty and oppression in the region have fed resentment against Israel and the better our neighbours will have it, we shall have better neighbours,” Peres told reporters in Geneva.

Changes in Syria, Egypt, Tunisia, Libya and elsewhere carry great hopes and also But he added that Israel is watching protests closely, particularly those occurring in Syria. The week long series of anti-government demonstrations that have rocked that country changes the status quo in Israel’s long time adversary,” said Peres.

…The Israeli Nobel Peace laureate said the Arab nations would also need to embrace technological advancements in order to achieve greater pluralism, according to the Swiss news agency ATS, giving the example of South Korea’s transition to democracy.”

