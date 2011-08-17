Secret Middle East Peace Talks Held In London

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

London has been host to a secret meeting between Israeli President Shimon Peres and Mahmoud Abbas, the President of the Palestinian Authority, according to the Jewish Chronicle.The meetings took place in March at the home of UK businessman dinner by UK businessman Poju Zabludowicz, a Finnish Jewish billionaire who is Chairman of BICOM, the British-based Israel advocacy organisation (though he hosted the dinner in a personal capacity).



Neither the UK government or the Israeli embassy were involved.

