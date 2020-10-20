Perdue Chicken faces boycott threats and races to deny connections to Sen. David Perdue, after he mispronounced Sen. Kamala Harris' name as 'Kamala-mala-mala'

Zach Gibson/Getty Images

People threatened to boycott Perdue Chicken after Sen. David Perdue repeatedly mispronounced Sen. Kamala Harris’ first name at a Trump rally on Friday.

Perdue Chicken’s official Twitter account fired back at any confusion over the weekend, saying the senator is not affiliated with the company.

Some people are threatening to boycott Perdue Chicken after mistakenly associating the company with Republican Sen. David Perdue from Georgia.

The senator sparked outrage on social media after repeatedly mispronouncing the first name of California Sen. Kamala Harris, who is Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate.

Some of that outrage targeted Perdue Chicken, a poultry producer with no relation to Sen. Perdue.

The company’s official Twitter account swiftly sought to dispel any confusion by responding to critics and stating that it has no connection to the senator.

Dave, we are in no relation to David Perdue! Glad we could clear that up. ~Alexa — Perdue Chicken (@PerdueChicken) October 18, 2020

“KAH-mah-la, Kah-MAH-la, Kamala-mala-mala, I don’t know, whatever,” Perdue said at a Friday Trump rally in front of thousands of supporters. Perdue’s campaign communications director, John Burke, later said that the GOP senator “simply mispronounced Senator Harris’ name.”

Many others, however, were quick to condemn Perdue’s comments given the fact that he and Harris have served in the US Senate together for over three years.

“Well that is incredibly racist,” Sabrina Singh, Kamala Harris’ campaign press secretary tweeted on Friday.

It's been a busy morning for the good people at @PerdueChicken pic.twitter.com/dNANe7mtKe — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) October 17, 2020

This isn’t the first time that the Georgia senator landed in hot water for attacking a Democratic candidate. Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff accused Perdue in July of using an anti-Semitic trope in a Facebook ad that portrayed Ossoff, who’s Jewish, to have an enlarged nose.

The ad read: “Democrats are trying to buy Georgia.” The Perdue campaign deleted the ad and later said that the nose enlargement was an “unintentional” edit. Perdue and Ossoff are in a tight US Senate race in a state that has historically voted Republican.

