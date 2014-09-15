Refs Give Seahawks A Touchdown Even Though Percy Harvin Clearly Steps Out Of Bounds

Seahawks wide receiver Percy Harvin beat the entire Chargers defence on a 51-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. But it’s clear Harvin stepped out of bounds around the 25-yard line, and the refs still awarded the Seahawks the 6 points.

@willbrinson Percy Harvin out of bounds right in front of a ref.

All scoring plays in the NFL are automatically further reviewed, but even those working in the review office in New York City missed Harvin stepping out of bounds. This gave the Seahawks a 7-3 lead.

Here’s his whole run. You can see him step out at the 25-yard line to avoid a defender.





