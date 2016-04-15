27-year-old NFL player who made over $41 million is retiring because he 'looks forward to life after football'

After seven years in the NFL, wide receiver Percy Harvin has decided to retire, according to ProFootball Talk’s Mike Florio.

Harvin played for four different teams and made over $41 million during his career.

Several weeks ago, Harvin was reportedly weighing a comeback, and reports indicated that he would have suitors. According to Florio, Harvin did have suitors, but ultimately decided he was “looking forward to life after football.”

Harvin’s career has been somewhat mired by injuries and drama.

Harvin, who only played a full 16 games once in his career, was traded from the Vikings to the Seahawks in 2013. After an alleged locker room altercation, Harvin was traded from the Seahawks to the Jets, where he lasted less than one season. He then signed with the Bills in the 2015 offseason, but couldn’t stay healthy. His time with the Bills was confusing, as conflicting reports said he was out with injuries and out for personal reasons. One report from Buffalo News said that Harvin was considering retirement last fall.

Harvin finishes his career with over 4,000 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns.

