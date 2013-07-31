Seahawks Receiver Will Miss Most Of The 2013 Season After Seattle Gave Up A Boatload Of Picks To Get Him

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Percy Harvin will have hip surgery and miss most of the 2013 season, the team has announced.



It’s a huge blow.

Seattle traded for Harvin in March thinking he was the final piece that would make them a Super Bowl favourite.

A game-changing skill player was the only hole on their roster last year, and Harvin seemingly would have turned the Seahawks (who were 27th in the league in passing yards per game last year) into a top-tier offensive team.

They went all-in, sending a 1st-round and 7th-round pick in the 2013 Draft and a mid-round pick in the 2014 Draft to Minnesota in the trade.

If the reported 3-4 month timetable for his return is to be believed, he’ll miss at minimum nine games.

Seattle is still a very good team. While the rise of Russell Wilson and Harvin have gotten the bulk of the headlines this offseason, their defence is the reason they won so many games last year.

Harvin’s injury is big, but the NFL is defined by parity and Seattle is still among the dozen or so teams with a chance to get lucky down the stretch and win the title.

