Seahawks Player Has 3 Different Touchdowns Called Back In One Game

Via NFL.com Percy Harvin looks on in disbelief after another one of his touchdowns was called back because of a penalty

The Seattle Seahawks beat the Washington Redskins on Monday night 27-17 in a game that was much closer than it could have been.

Seahawks wide receiver Percy Harvin could have added 18 more points to the Seahawks score, but had all three of his touchdowns called back because of penalties.

His first touchdown came early in the second quarter, as he took a handoff from quarterback Russell Wilson, and ran from 20 yards out to get the touchdown.

However, the play was called back after a holding penalty was called on Seahawks left guard James Carpenter, who practically bear-hugged a Redskins defender to keep him from tackling Harvin.

On the very next play, Harvin took a short pass and broke two tackles to run the ball in for another touchdown.

However, the play was once again called back when a flag was thrown because of a false start by Harvin. Another negated touchdown.

The third came in the fourth quarter when Harvin absolutely burned the Redskins’ secondary and received a beautiful 40-yard pass from Wilson for the touchdown.

Once again, the play was called back. James Carpenter received a penalty for unnecessary roughness after he hit a Redskins defender who was already down. The NFL’s replay clearly showed Carpenter laying out the already down defender.

Harvin admitted after the game, “Well, the first one I was cool with… I was like, ‘OK.’ Then when the second one happened, I was like, ‘Wow.’ And then when the third one happened I just flipped my hands down. I couldn’t believe it.”

He didn’t end up with any touchdowns on the game, and finished with just 27 receiving yards and seven rushing yards.

