A model's portrait was edited in 18 world countries to make her beautiful

OnlineDoctor.SuperDrug.com Another social experiment is trying to understand what different world cultures think is beautiful.

The idea that beauty may vary as much as language around the world is a popular notion — in 2014, journalist Esther Honig went viral after she sent her picture to graphic designers around the world asking them to make her look “beautiful.”

The campaign launched copycats like biracial Priscilla Yuki Wilson as well as Marie Southward who did it with a “plus-sized twist.” Now, a UK-based online doctor service has sent out a similar challenge, spotted on Complex.

OnlineDoctor.SuperDrug.com contacted content marketing agency Fractl to reach out to graphic designers around the world. The Fractl team sent a stock image of a woman posing in her underwear to designers in 18 countries — from the UK to Syria — to find out “how do perceptions of beauty vary across the globe.”

Some of the changes were sparse, but other designers made the model in the picture look like a completely different person. China and Italy in particular had the thinnest Photoshopped images while Spain and Colombia kept the woman fairly robust.

Keep reading to see how 18 designers from around the world envision beauty.

