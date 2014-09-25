Japan And Pakistan Are The Two Worst Countries For Women Serving On Corporate Boards

Credit Suisse is out with a big report on women serving on corporate boards.

This table breaks down the percentage of a country’s corporate directors that are women.

The two worst countries, by far, are Japan and Pakistan, where women make up just 1.6% and 1.5% of corporate boards respectively. The Scandinavian countries are the best. 39.7% of corporate directors are women in Norway. The US is just a little bit above average at 13.7%.

The underrepresentation of women in the Japanese economy is well known, and in fact new President Shinzo Abe has said that one of his goals is to improve Japan on these measures.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.