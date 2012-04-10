Another Jaw-Dropping Chart Shows How Optimistic Wall Street Analysts Are On Profit Margins

Let’s start off with a chart you’ve seen a bunch of times on these pages: It shows the record-high levels of profit margins, and the expectations among analysts that they’ll go even higher.



The basic gist is that current bullish assumptions are based on a trend that at least taken at the simplest face value seems unrealistic.

Well, here’s another similarly jaw-dropping margins chart.

It shows the percentage of stocks that are assumed to be able to produce a margin expansion going into 2013.

89% of companies are expected to expand their margins in 2013.

With fiscal and monetary tightening possible, is that remotely possible?

Perhaps not.

