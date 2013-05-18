25% of TV Shows Never Make It Past Season One [Infographic]

Aly Weisman

In the midst of this week’s network upfronts, 31 of your favourite TV shows just got canceled.

But the axed shows aren’t all that surprising, considering that approximately 25% of shows get canceled after their first season.

CableTV.com put together the below infographic after compiling data on single-season shows from 1955 to today.

Let’s just say, the A-list didn’t always start out that way.

Canceled-A-History-of-Single-Season-TV-S

Canceled: Single Season TV Shows – An infographic by the team at CableTV.com

