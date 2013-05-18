25% of TV Shows Never Make It Past Season One [Infographic]

In the midst of this week’s network upfronts, 31 of your favourite TV shows just got canceled.



But the axed shows aren’t all that surprising, considering that approximately 25% of shows get canceled after their first season.

CableTV.com put together the below infographic after compiling data on single-season shows from 1955 to today.

Let’s just say, the A-list didn’t always start out that way.

Canceled: Single Season TV Shows – An infographic by the team at CableTV.com

