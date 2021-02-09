About 1 in 10 Americans have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine

Micah Garen/Getty Images Medical staff prepare to administer COVID-19 vaccines at Northern Navajo Medical Centre on December 15, 2020 in Shiprock, New Mexico. Medical staff at the Northern Navajo Medical Centre are among the first in the Navajo Nation to receive their Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinations today.

Roughly one out of every 10 Americans has received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC.

Roughly 3% of Americans have been fully inoculated.

At the current pace, half of the US will have received at least one dose by July.

Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Roughly 1 in 10 people in the United States has received at least a single dose of a coronavirus vaccine, with just under 3% of the population now fully inoculated, according to data from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Overall, 42.4 million shots had been administered as of Monday: over 22 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and more than 20 million of Moderna.

Before taking office, President Joe Biden said he was hoping to provide the first dose to 100 million Americans in his first 100 days. But after being inaugurated, Biden expressed optimism there would be enough supply “to get that to 1.5 million a day, rather than 1 million a day.”

According to the CDC, the US is inching close to that goal. More than 1.2 million doses were delivered on February 8, with a seven-day average of 1.46 million, per The New York Times. At the current pace, half the population will be at least partially vaccinated by July 7.

There is reason to believe that target will be reached sooner. Earlier this month, Johnson & Johnson asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorise the emergency use of its single-dose vaccine, which was found to prevent moderate and severe cases of COVID-19 in 66% of those who received it during clinical trials. That authorization could come before the end of February.

Another vaccine, from AstraZeneca, could also be available in the US this spring, although supplies in Europe, where it is currently being used, are tight.

A continuing hurdle, however, will be equality of access. In the US, African-Americans make up less than 6% of those who have received a dose of the vaccine, according to the CDC, despite making up more than 13% of the total population. And while more than 18% of the public identifies as Latino or Latina, less than 9% of that demographic has been vaccinated.

Have a news tip? Email this reporter:



[email protected]



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.