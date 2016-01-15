This famous, highly-rated restaurant got trashed by the New York Times

Pete Wells, the New York Times’ food critic, absolutely trashed Per Se, the super swanky and famous restaurant in New York City.

Helmed by famous chef Thomas Keller, it’s considered one of the best restaurants in the country.

It’s also super expensive — a nine-course tasting menu costs $325… and that’s per person, and without booze. It’s said that four people will easily drop around $3,000 for a meal.

The steep prices were always justified by its three Michelin stars and four NYT stars, which only six restaurants can boast, but on January 12th Wells recanted the glowing review the Times had published in 2011, calling it “one of the worst food deals in the city,” and demoting it to two stars.

Some adjectives he used to drive his point home were, “mushy,” “limp,” “rubbery,” “flavourless,” “oily,” “chewy,” and “gluey.”

But on the upside, he likes Señor Frogs on Times Square.

Story by Sophie-Claire Hoeller and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

