If You Can't Afford An Entire Meal At Per Se, Stop By For The New $65 Dessert Menu

If the $295 price-fixe menu at Thomas Keller’s Per Se is a little steep for you, now it’s possible to swing by the Time Warner centre restaurant for dessert.



According to Eater, Per Se has just launched a 5-course, $65 dessert tasting menu in its salon room, the no reservations, a la carte dining room next to the main room.

Dishes on the menu will change daily.

Eater has a sample menu from last night, which included:

Photo: Eater

Sounds perfect for anyone with a serious sweet tooth and some cash to toss around.

